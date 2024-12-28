Indrayani River Pollution: Locals Demand Action as Foam and Sewage Contaminate Sacred Water in Pune

Indrayani River, a significant pilgrimage site in Alandi, has been heavily foaming for the past two days, raising alarms about increasing pollution levels. The river is facing severe pollution due to the direct release of untreated chemical-mixed water and sewage into the riverbed. Despite concerns raised by citizens, hunger strikes, and protests, the issue remains largely unaddressed.

The primary cause of the pollution is the discharge of industrial waste and untreated sewage into the Indrayani basin, leading to the formation of large amounts of white foam on the riverbed. The water near the old dam is covered in this foam, reminding onlookers of snow-covered areas. This pollution has put aquatic life in grave danger, while the polluted water is also used for agricultural purposes. Water from the river is pumped into farms, contaminating crops, which are becoming unhealthy for both humans and animals.

The polluted water is also seeping into nearby wells and boreholes, affecting local residents' health and leading to various diseases. The Warkaris, who bathe and drink from the Indrayani River as part of their pilgrimage, are at risk of developing stomach disorders and skin diseases. The local community is expressing their dissatisfaction, but the issue remains unresolved.

Despite the pollution being raised in the winter session by former MLA Dilip Mohite-Patil, and assurances from Minister Uday Samant that steps would be taken to address the issue, no substantial actions have been taken. The administration’s response has been limited to promises, leading locals to criticize the authorities for focusing on empty solutions.