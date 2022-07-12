Khadakwasla dam 100 percent full; administration issues warning to citizens

Due to the ongoing rains in and around Pune city, there has been a huge increase in the demand for water from various dams around the city. The Khadakwasla dam is 100 per cent full and the discharge from the dam drain has been increased to 11,99 cusecs at 1 pm. Depending on the amount of rainfall, the discharge is likely to increase or decrease again. Against this background, the citizens living around the river bank should be vigilant, an appeal has been made by the district administration.

It has been raining heavily across the state for the last few days. In many districts of Konkan including Marathwada, the situation has become dire. Similarly, in the area of ​​four major dams in Pune district, satisfactory water supply has been maintained due to the continuous flow which has been going on since last week. The dams, which dried up last month due to heavy rains, have started filling up, leaving 8.19 billion cubic feet (TMC), which is only 0.47 TMC less than last year's. In addition, Khadakwasla Dam is now almost 100 percent full.

The Water Resources Department has warned the people living around the river bank to be careful as water is being released from Khadakwasla dam into a handful of river basins.

In Pune, the rainfall was even higher after 8 am on Monday. During the day, 22 mm of rain fell in Khadakwasla dam area, 84 mm in Panshet dam area, 75 and 60 mm in Varasgaon and Temghar dam areas respectively. Even after that, the Khadakwasla dam was about 75 percent full.