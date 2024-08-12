Leopard Spotted in Pune: Panic Grips As Big Cat Sighted on RIT College Premises in Lohegaon (Watch Video)

A leopard sighting on the premises of RIT College in Pune's Lohegaon today sparked considerable alarm among students and staff. The unexpected appearance of the wild animal led to immediate action from campus security and local authorities. The fire brigade and forest department were quickly dispatched to the scene to handle the situation. Witnesses reported that the leopard was first seen wandering near the college's sports grounds, causing a significant commotion.



A leopard was spotted in Lohgaon, near Vadgaon Shinde Road, within the premises of RIT College. Upon receiving information about the incident, officials and staff from both the fire brigade and the forest department have arrived at the scene. The college and the nearby school… pic.twitter.com/bd4YFF4ubN — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) August 12, 2024

Students and faculty were advised to stay indoors and avoid the area as a precaution. Authorities set up a perimeter around the college to ensure everyone's safety while they worked to safely capture and relocate the animal.The forest department is employing specialized equipment and techniques to safely apprehend the leopard without causing harm. They are also working to assess how the leopard may have entered the college grounds and are taking measures to prevent future occurrences. The incident has heightened awareness about wildlife encounters in urban areas, and officials are urging the community to remain vigilant and report any unusual wildlife sightings immediately.