Lonavala's Bhushi Dam Overflows Ahead of Schedule After Continuous Rains, Tourists Flock to the Spot

Lonavala: Bhushi Dam near Pune, one of the famous tourist attractions during the rainy season, is now overflowing since the early hours of June 16. The water level in the dam had increased due to the rains falling for the past month. 143 cm (5.63 inches) of rain has been recorded in Lonavala from Sunday night to Monday morning. Following the heavy rainfall, a big crowd of tourists has been spotted near Sahara Bridge waterfall and Bhushi Dam since this morning. As the dam overflowed and started flowing in the morning, tourists were able to enjoy sitting on the steps of the dam and getting wet today (Monday).

Tourists had been waiting for the filling of the Bhushi Dam since last week. Tourists were crowding the dam even when the water level in the dam was at its lowest. The rains that have been active in the Lonavala area since last week finally ended the wait of tourists and local businessmen today. Last year, the Bhushi Dam was filled on June 30; this year, the dam has filled and started overflowing fifteen days in advance.

Due to the continuous rains, the waterfalls in the mountains started flowing in large quantities, and the Bhushi Dam, which is a tourist attraction, also overflowed. Water has started flowing over the steps from the spillway of the dam. Tourists are eagerly waiting for this moment; the wait is finally over. Therefore, if you are going out for tourism this coming weekend, then Bhushi Dam is now a good option. There is a huge crowd of tourists in Lonavala for Varsha tourism. There was a huge crowd of tourists in Lonavala for the last two weekends as well.

Due to heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday, many thought that Bhushi Dam would overflow, but since Bhushi Dam was not full, tourists could not enjoy it as much as they wanted. But now, the desire to enjoy the water on the steps of Bhushi Dam is going to be fulfilled. Today (Monday), as soon as the water overflowed from the steps of the dam, tourists enjoyed getting soaked, and small and big businessmen here have also expressed their happiness.