Men demands five thousand rupees per week and free alcohol after vandalizing hotel

Pune: An extortion has come to light by entering a hotel in Shivne and demanding an installment of Rs 5,000 per month, vandalizing the hotel and creating terror. Uttamnagar police have registered a case against Ganesh Shinde in this matter. Tukaram Sopan Ingle (age 55, Res. Shivane) has filed a complaint in Uttamnagar Police Station.

According to the information provided by the police, plaintiff Ingle owns Apple Resto Bar at Shivane. Ganesh Shinde came to the bar on Friday night. He demanded an installment of Rs 5,000 per month and free liquor to the plaintiff. When the plaintiff refused, he ransacked the bar and abused and assaulted the manager. He also threatened to harass the customers in the bar by abusing them. The customers fled as chairs and liquor bottles were vandalized. Then on Saturday afternoon, he met the plaintiff in front of the Gawde Cake Shop in Shivne and again demanded an installment of Rs 5,000 per month and free liquor. Then the plaintiff paid 2000 rupees to calm him down. They threatened to break into the house and kill them if they did not give them monthly installments and free liquor. So, he panicked and ran to the police and the assistant police inspector is investigating the matter.