MHADA Lottery: 5,990 affordable homes for sale, in Pune region, 2,908 to be sold first

According to a statement issued by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), 5,990 affordable houses in the Pune area will be sold in February. 2,908 of the 5,990 will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, with the remaining houses being selected through a lottery by the MHADA Pune Board. The lottery results will be announced on February 17.

The 5,990 homes for sale are available in a range of price points, unit sizes, and income brackets. The income groups include the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the Lower Income Group (LIG), the Middle Income Group (MIG), and the Higher Income Group (HIG). Each flat's unit size ranges from 300 square feet to more than 600 square feet, and its price ranges from Rs 13 lakh to more than Rs 60 lakh, depending on location. Apartments for rent are available in and around Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune.

According to MHADA officials, this will be the first time a lottery will be held online. Last week, the administration created a smartphone app through which residents could register and apply to buy a flat through a lottery method. After registering online, an applicant must submit documents such as an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, proof of income, and so on. Following verification, applicants will be eligible to participate in the lottery.