MHADA to Announce Lottery for 4,500 Homes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Pune division, will be announcing a lottery for around 4,500 homes within the next 15 days in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Alongside this, new housing projects are also being planned in Chakan and Nere, confirmed Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, Chairman of MHADA Pune. He was speaking to the press during his visit to Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday, where he had attended an event of a public Ganeshotsav Mandal. He added that efforts are ongoing to make housing accessible for the general public across different districts.

Adhalrao Patil explained that the Pune Board of MHADA oversees projects in Pune, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, and Kolhapur. The board has been consistently working to provide affordable housing through various schemes across these regions. He noted that in Pune district itself, multiple housing projects are currently being planned at several sites. Over the last one-and-a-half years, three lotteries for homes have already been conducted, and the upcoming lottery for 4,500 homes will be the fourth. According to him, such initiatives are essential to meet the rising demand for housing in urban areas.

He also highlighted the redevelopment of old structures, such as the project at Sant Tukaram Nagar, where nearly 1,000 old tenements are being redeveloped. The redevelopment is being facilitated through private developers with MHADA’s no-objection support. This allows tenants to come together and initiate projects through private channels while ensuring compliance with housing standards. In addition to independent projects launched by MHADA, the authority also plays a regulatory role in joint ventures with private developers, ensuring fair allocation to beneficiaries under the housing lottery.

Patil further stated that with the rapid urban growth of Pune and its adjoining cities, priority is being given to developing projects in expanding areas such as Chakan and Nere. These localities are gaining importance due to industrial and residential growth, making them prime spots for MHADA’s upcoming housing projects. He assured that new plans are already underway to cater to the increasing housing needs of families in these regions. The focus remains on delivering affordable homes in locations where demand is expected to surge in the near future.

Addressing issues of malpractice, Patil admitted that some private developers had misused schemes by diverting houses meant for MHADA lottery beneficiaries. He said that complaints received in this regard were investigated immediately, and action was taken wherever violations of rules were found. Strict adherence to MHADA’s eligibility criteria is mandatory, and violations result in legal proceedings. He confirmed that cases have been filed against a few developers in Pimpri-Chinchwad for failing to follow regulations, underlining that the authority will not hesitate to act against wrongdoing.