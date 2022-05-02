Monkey Attack: Monkey attacks at least 28 people in Khandala, captured

In the last one and a half to two months in Khandala area, the team of Forest Department and Shivdurg Mitra has succeeded in catching the monkey who has been attacking and injuring people continuously on Sunday. The monkeys had attacked the security guards at the Girija Hotel, ICICI Learning Home, Dagdi Bangla along with many guests. Residents of Khandala area said that the monkey has till now attacked at least 28 people.

In the last fortnight and earlier in the day, the Forest Department and Shivdurg team had tried to catch the monkey. However, they were not able to do so as they were going to some private bungalows. However, he had to be apprehended due to the panic created among the civilians and the ongoing attacks. On Sunday morning, at the request of the forest department, Shivdurg Mitra Lonavla, Rescue Charitable Trust Pune and the forest department launched a joint operation and captured the monkey. Citizens of Khandala area have breathed a sigh of relief after the monkey was captured. The operation was carried out under the leadership of Khandala Forest Department forester Sagar Chutke and Rescue Tuhin Satarkar.