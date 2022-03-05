Narendra Modi Pune visit: The inauguration of Pune Metro by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, How the inauguration is scheduled

Pune: After welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Pune Metro on behalf of Mahametro, every minute program has been decided. All traffic, shops, commercial establishments and residential buildings on Karve Road will be closed for security reasons. Along with Modi, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and other prominent guests as well as Managing Director of Mahametro Dr. Brijesh Dikshit and other senior officials will be the select few.

This will be the event: -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival near Garware College metro station via Khandujibaba Chowk Modi and the chief guests will come to the first floor of the station by the escalator.

Modi will cut the ribbon and inaugurate the station.

Modi will unveil the cornerstone installed in the station.

At the station, Mahometro has set up an information room with photographs of the metro.

Modi will inspect it.

Mahametro has booked a coffee table called Pune Tithe Kay Une. It will be released by Modi.

Modi will take the elevator to the second floor of the station.

A key will be pressed in the hands of Modi. This will get the green signal for the metro. Modi will give green signal to Pimpri to Fugewadi metro inauguration in the same manner from here.

The inauguration of Wanaj to Garware College and Pimpri to Phugewadi Metro will be announced.

Wanaj to Garware College (Wanaj to Gaeware Metro) and Pimpri to Phugewadi Metro will be inaugurated. Modi and chief guests will sit in the metro. Once inside, Modi will show the green flag to Metro. Then the metro will start. It will reach Anandnagar at the speed of 40. At Anandnagar station, Prime Minister Modi will step down from the metro and leave for the next event. After the inauguration on behalf of Mahametro, the Metro will start commercially on the route from Vanaj to Garware College from 3 pm onwards. Both the routes will start from Vanaj to Garware station and from Garware station to Vanaj. The minimum ticket is Rs 10 and the maximum is Rs 20. The return ticket is Rs. This service will continue till 9 pm. On the next day (Monday, Dec. 7) from 8 am to 9 pm every half hour Metro will continue as 1. The route from Pimpri to Phugewadi will be started in the same manner from the same day.