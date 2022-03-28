Ola's electric scooter catches fire in Pune, investigation ordered

A blue Ola S1 Pro electric scooter caught fire in Pune. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The company has launched an investigation into the incident. There has been now demand that all scooters be recalled and replaced by company. As seen in the viral video, a Ola scooter parked on the side of the road caught fire. Smoke billows from under the bodywork. The scooter appears to be engulfed in flames. The company said the two-wheeler was safe in the incident. The company clarified that we came to know about this incident in Pune. An investigation into the incident has been launched. The company gives top priority to vehicle safety. We have taken this incident seriously. Appropriate action will be taken on this. We will provide more information about this to the public in the near future.

The reason behind this incident is not clear yet. This can happen when the battery overheats. It is also being said that this type of fire in electric scooters is not new. Such incidents have happened before. There have been fire incidents during charging. The Ola S1 Pro scooter has a 3.97 kWh lithium-iron battery. This scooter travels 181 km on a single charge. The top speed of the scooter is said to be 115 km per hour. The model is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh. Ola recently launched its new purchase window on March 17, 2022.