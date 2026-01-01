PCMC Elections 2026: BJP Secures First Win in Pimpri-Chinchwad Before Polls As Ravi Landge Elected Unopposed

The Bharatiya Janata Party registered its first victory in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections even before polling, as party candidate Ravi Landge was elected unopposed from Ward No. 6. Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge confirmed the development on Thursday. In a post on X, Landge said there was no candidate from any major party against Ravi Landge and all independent candidates had withdrawn their nominations.

The BJP also opened its account in the Kalyan-Dombivli, Panvel and Dhule municipal corporations. In Kalyan-Dombivli, three women BJP candidates secured unopposed victories. Rekha Chaudhary was elected from Ward 18 for a second term, while Asavari Navre won from Ward 26-C after rival nominations were rejected. Ranjana Penkar was declared elected from Ward 26-B as her nomination remained the only valid one.

Senior BJP leader Ravindra Chavan described the results as a strong beginning for the party. He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis personally congratulated the winners.

In Panvel, BJP candidate Nitin Patil was elected unopposed from Ward 18 after the nomination of a Maha Vikas Aghadi-backed candidate was rejected during scrutiny. Patil had earlier served as a nominated corporator. In Dhule, two women candidates from the BJP secured unopposed wins. Ujjwala Ranjit Bhosale was elected from Ward 1-A after her nomination remained the only valid entry. Jyotsna Patil was also declared elected from Ward 6-B. Bhosale recently joined the BJP after resigning from the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Sharad Pawar.

The early victories have lifted BJP morale amid intense political activity across the state.