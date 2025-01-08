Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Demolishes Unauthorized Constructions in Wakad (Watch Video)

In a recent crackdown on illegal encroachments, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Anti-encroachment team cleared unauthorized structures along Datta Mandir Road in Wakad and Dange Chowk areas. The demolition operation, aimed at facilitating road widening, involved the use of bulldozers and JCB machines. This move is part of the local government's efforts to improve infrastructure and ease traffic congestion in the rapidly growing city.

Chinchwad, Maharashtra: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Anti-encroachment team cleared unauthorized constructions in Wakad and Dange Chowk areas, particularly on Datta Mandir Road, using bulldozers and JCB machines for road widening pic.twitter.com/QtsFCDg7io — IANS (@ians_india) January 8, 2025

Last week following frequent fire incidents reported at the illegal scrap godowns and shops, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), started a demolition drive against illegal scrap godowns and shops.Between December 18-20, the civic body unearthed 2,31,099 square feet of illegal structures in Kudalwadi, Chikhali and Dehu-Alandi road amongst other areas. The illegal construction included RCC structures, brickwork structures and tin sheds. All structures were cleared from the proposed DP roads, said the officials.

The drive was carried out under the instructions of municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh, additional commissioner Pradeep Jambhale-Patil, and city engineers Makarand Nikam and Manoj Lonkar (Deputy Commissioner) The anti-encroachment drive was supported by 56 personnel from the Maharashtra security force, along with 12 officers and staff from the Chikhli Police Station. IPC consultants Sagar Jajindre and Rajkumar Malgunde were part of the operation team. During the action, three pokelanes, one JCB, and two transport trucks were used.