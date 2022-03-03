PM Narendra Modi after Pandit Nehru in Pune Municipal Corporation

Pune - Panshet Dam (Panshet Dam) burst (Damage) Mutha river flood (Pune) was in the air. The then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had come to Pune to console the people of Pune. At that time, he reviewed the situation from the municipal hall. After 61 years, the Prime Minister of the country in the form of Narendra Modi is once again coming to the main building of the Pune Municipal Corporation and will unveil the throne of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Pune on March 6, preparations have started by the municipal administration, district administration and police. A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been erected in the premises of the Municipal Corporation. The statue will be unveiled by Modi and will be a 10 to 15 minute event. After that, Modi will go to Kothrud for the inauguration of 'Metro' and ground breaking of projects.

As the discussion started that Prime Minister Modi will come to Pune Municipal Corporation, the memory of Pandit Nehru's visit to Pune in 1961 is also fresh. He had come to Pune when Nehru was the Prime Minister and the photo he reviewed in the Municipal Corporation Hall has now gone viral on social media. Therefore, Modi will be the first Prime Minister to come to Pune Municipal Corporation after Pandit Nehru. That has also colored the political debate.

Senior Congress leader Ulhas Pawar said, "When Pandit Nehru came to the Municipal Corporation, he was accompanied on the dais by Mayor Rohidas Kirad, Governor C. Prakash, Mayor's wife Chhaganbai Kirad and Congress state president Abasaheb Khedkar were present.

My uncle Rohidas Kirad was the Mayor of Pune at the time of Panshet floods. Prime Minister Nehru had come to Pune to inspect the damage caused by the floods. At that time he was present in the hall of Pune Municipal Corporation and reviewed the situation. He also traveled in an open jeep to inspect the situation. ' - Virendra Kirad, former corporator