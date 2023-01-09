PMC decides to rebuild reconstruct breakers for G20 meet

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned to rebuild over 2,000 speed breakers in the city. Members of the group that drafted the speed-breaker policy, on the other hand, said that the PMC's efforts are solely for the G20 meeting. "It'll... forget this after the G20 meeting since the PMC isn't serious... even if residents' lives are in danger due to improper speed breakers," a committee member said.

The PMC will determine the location and type of speed breakers on city roads based on needs and then build them to IRC standards, according to the policy.

India will hold the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. The final G20 summit, which will take place in New Delhi in September next year, will feature 43 chiefs of delegation, the most ever in the G20. During this time, India will hold over 200 meetings across 32 different work streams in 50 places.