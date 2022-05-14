Police inspector booked for bribery in Lonavala

Assistant Faujdar and a private Isma have been arrested by the Bribery Prevention Department for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. The operation was carried out at Lonavla Rural Police Station. A case has been registered against Inspector Pravin Balasaheb More (50, Lonavla Rural Police Thane, Pune Rural), Qutbuddin Gulab Khan (52, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Lonavla Rural Police Thane) and private person Yasin Kasam Sheikh (58).

According to the Bribery Prevention Department, Assistant Faujdar Qutbuddin Gulab Khan had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for not filing a case against a gas agency. An amount of Rs 1.5 lakh was fixed at the end of the compromise. The money was seized by a private Ism Yasin Sheikh at Wakasai. Meanwhile, the complainant had informed the Bribery Prevention Department in this regard. The trap was set accordingly. A case has been registered against them for allegedly encouraging police inspector Pravin More to accept bribe.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijaymala Pawar, Inspector of Police Praveen Nimbalkar, Assistant Faujdar Mushtaq Khan, Police Constable Ankush Ambekar, Saurabh Mahashabde, M.P.Co. Pooja Dere, Driver Assistant Faujdar Damodar Jadhav, Driver Po.Co. Chandrakant Kadam's team under the guidance of Bribery Prevention Division Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bansode and Additional Superintendent of Police Suraj Gurav.