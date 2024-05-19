Porsche Accident in Pune: 17-Year-Old Vedant Agarwal Granted Bail After Killing Two in Car Crash

A tragic incident unfolded in Kalyaninagar, Pune, where a speeding Porsche rammed into a two-wheeler, killing a young man and a woman on the spot. The police later detained Vedant Agarwal, son of renowned construction tycoon Vishal Agarwal. The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. near Landmark Society in Kalyaninagar. In the latest update, the court has granted bail to Vedant as the charges framed by the police were all bailable. The Yerwada police produced Vedant at the holiday court where he was granted conditional bail. Investigations revealed that the high-end Porsche Vedant was driving did not have a registration number plate.

Residents have questioned whether a crime will be registered against the parents since the accused is a minor who was driving under the influence of alcohol. Further police probing revealed that Vedant Agarwal partied with friends at Q Bar and Cafe in Koregaon Park. He was accompanied by his driver, but Vedant forcefully took the driver's seat while heading home. Meanwhile, the deceased, Anis Dudiya and Ashwini Costa, left the Ballr nightclub in Kalyaninagar and were traveling toward Yerwada on a Pulsar bike. Vedant, speeding, rammed the car into the Pulsar bike from behind.

Anis Dudiya and Ashwini Costa lost their lives in the accident. A case has been registered against the 17-year-old son of Vishal Agarwal, owner of Brahma Realty and Infrastructure Company, under sections 279, 304 (a), 337, 338, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Akib Ramzan Mulla, 24, of Chandannagar, filed a complaint in the matter. According to the police, the accused had cleared his HSC exams two days prior and decided to celebrate with friends. Hence, he went to Q Bar and Cafe in Koregaon Park with two friends. Questions have been raised about pubs and nightclubs allowing minors and serving them alcohol. The Kalyaninagar residents have organized a condolence meeting at the accident site while raising questions about the operations of nightclubs beyond the stipulated guidelines given by the Pune Police Commissioner.