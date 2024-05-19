Porsche Accident in Pune: Builder’s Son Crushes Two to Death; FIR Registered at Yerawada Police Station (Watch Video)

A tragic accident occurred late Saturday night in Kalyaninagar, Pune, resulting in the deaths of a young man and a young woman. The incident involved a speeding Porsche, driven by Vedant Agarwal, which collided with a two-wheeler and other vehicles. Vedant Agarwal is the son of Vishal Agarwal, the director of Brahma Realty and Infrastructure.

The accident took place around 3:15 am when the young woman, Ashwini Kosta, and her friends were leaving Ballr Pub in Kalyaninagar after a party. The speeding Porsche struck them, killing Ashwini Kosta and her friend Anis Avliya on the spot. Disturbing video footage shows the deceased lying on the road after the accident.

Skin Ramzan Mulla, a friend of the victims, has filed a police complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR against Vedant Agarwal at the Yerwada police station. The police have launched a further investigation into the incident.

A speeding Porsche driven by Vedant Agarwal rammed into a two wheeler killing the rider and the pillon on the spot. The incident occurred at around 3:30 in Kalyaninagar. @PuneCityPolice@PuneCityTraffic#accident#kalyaninagar#punepic.twitter.com/UtbuZNJlow — saheer shaikh (@sahirshaikh777) May 19, 2024

The late-night operations of pubs and night clubs in Pune despite the Police Commissioner's order are proving to be a menace for the city with increasing incidents of drunken driving leading to fatal accidents.