Pune: 18-Year-Old Student Dies by Suicide Due to Alleged Study Pressure

Pune, Maharashtra (October 27, 2025): An 18-year-old engineering student died by suicide at his residence in Ravet early Monday morning. The incident came to light around 2:45 a.m. at Sai Mangal Society in Ravet. The deceased has been identified as Avdhut Arvind Mohite, a resident of Ravet and a native of Wakhari village in Phaltan taluka of Satara district.

According to the media reports, Avdhut was a first-year computer science student at Pimpri-Chinchwad College of Engineering (PCCOE) in Ravet. He hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his room using a nylon rope in the early hours of Monday.

His roommate later noticed the incident and, with the help of neighbours, rushed Avdhut to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Avdhut was known to be a quiet and hardworking student. Friends and relatives told police that he had been under stress due to studies for the past few days.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-225252