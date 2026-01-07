Pune: 24-Year-Old TCS Engineer Found Dead in Washroom in Hinjewadi, Cops Suspect Suicide

A 24-year-old Information Technology (IT) engineer working with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Hinjewadi was found dead in a washroom of the company. The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 7, when the techie Sujal Vinod Oswal's body was found on the premises of the company located in Phase 3, said the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

According to the police, it is suspected that Oswal took the extreme step after losing in a bet. Oswal is a resident of Wanawadi, was found dead in the office washroom at around 12.30 am on Tuesday. The security guard informed the company when he saw a lifeless body during the routine check-up.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad said the 24-year-old deceased worked as an IT engineer for TCS. "Some time between 12.30 and 12.45 am, he was found dead in a washroom on the company premises, initial probe points to this being a case of suicide," Gaikwad said.

Initial investigation suggests that he had suffered financial losses in betting. Before he took his own life, he sent a message to his family members, according to The Indian Express report. Further investigation is underway.