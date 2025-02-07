Pune: 28-Year-Old Man in Live-In Relationship Found Dead in Flat; Family Suspects Foul Play

Pune, Maharashtra (February 7, 2025): A 28-year-old man was found dead in his apartment in Sahakarnagar late Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Sunny Ramesh Athawale. His family has raised suspicions of foul play and filed a complaint against three individuals, including a woman and a minor.

According to the police, Athawale had been living with a woman for the past year. His family alleged that the couple often had disputes. They also claimed that the woman’s relatives had been threatening him.

On Wednesday night, the woman informed Athawale’s relative, Kundan Baburao Athawale, that he had hanged himself. Initially, the family refused to believe the news. After verifying with a friend, they rushed to Pune. The family has now demanded a detailed investigation to determine if Athawale died by suicide or if foul play was involved.

Sahakarnagar police have registered a case against the accused and have launched an investigation.