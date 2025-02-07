Pune: Police Sub-Inspector Dies by Suicide at Lonavala's Tiger Point

Pune, Maharashtra (February 7, 2025): A police sub-inspector with Pune Police was found dead in Lonavala. The officer has been identified as Anna Gunjal, who was posted at Khadki police station.

According to media reports, Gunjal had been missing for the past three to four days, and his phone was unreachable. His family planned to file a missing person’s complaint at Khadki police station on the day he was found. Before the report could be filed, he was discovered hanging at Tiger Point in Lonavala.

The reason for his death remains unclear. Lonavala rural police have launched an investigation.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.