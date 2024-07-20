Pune: 29-Year-Old Man Sexually Assaults Female Dog in Wakad, Case Registered

A disturbing incident has come to light from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, where a female dog was sexually assaulted by a man in Wakad. A case has been registered against a 29-year-old man at the Hinjewadi police station. The incident occurred on July 16 at an under-construction building project in Wakad.

The security guard of the project, Lovelesh Ramprasad Tiwari has filed a complaint at the Hinjewadi police station. A case has been registered against the accused, Chiranjit Nishikant Biswas (age 30, resident of Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal), under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to the police, Chiranjit brought an eight-to-ten-month-old female dog to the construction project. He took the puppy to the ground floor of the building, and it is mentioned in the complaint that he allegedly sexually assaulted the animal. Senior Police Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat of the Hinjewadi Police Station is conducting further investigations into this case.