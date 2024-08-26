Pune: 67-year-old molests class five student in Khadakwasla After luring her With sweets

The incidents of sexual involving minor girls do not seem to stop in Pune. A shocking incident has come to light from the Khadakwasla area of Pune where an 11-year-old girl child studying in class five in a private school in Khadakwasla has been sexually abused by a 67-year-old man. The incident occurred on 23 August. According to the police, the accused allegedly offered money for sweets and lured the victim to come to his house where he allegedly molested her.

The police have arrested the accused Dilip Namdev Mate (age 67 years, resident of Khadakwasla). The victim her statement given to the police stated that hat the accused took her home and tortured her by saying that he would give her money to buy sweets. Later the girl informed the incident to her parents, and they immediately rushed to the police station and filed a complaint. Accordingly, a case has been registered at the Haveli police station in this regard. The police immediately swung in action after the complaint and immediately detained the accused. The accused is in police custody while Haveli police is further investigating the case.