Pune Accident: 8 Dead, 5 Injured as Speeding Car Rams Parked Tempo on Jejuri–Morgaon Road

Pune, Maharashtra (June 18, 2025): A major road accident near Shriram Dhaba, close to Kirloskar Company on the Jejuri-Morgaon road, claimed the lives of eight people and left five others seriously injured late Wednesday. According to information from the spot, a Swift Dzire car (MH 42 AX 1060) travelling from Pune towards Morgaon collided with a stationary pickup tempo (MH 12 XM 3694) that was unloading goods in front of Shriram Dhaba. The impact of the crash was so intense that the Swift Dzire also hit another parked car (MH 12 TK 9483) nearby.

Eight killed in accident involving car and pick-up vehicle near Jejuri in Pune district: police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 18, 2025

Read Also | Pune Accident: Warkari Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Crane on Dehu-Alandi Road

The collision killed three people standing outside the dhaba, two individuals unloading goods from the tempo, and three passengers in the Swift Dzire car. All eight victims reportedly died on the spot.

Five others – including two children, one woman, and two men – sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

The names of the deceased have not yet been confirmed. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Read Also | Mumbai Water Cut: Supply to Be Disrupted for 11 Hours in Western Suburbs on June 19, Check Affected Areas