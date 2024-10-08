Pune: Bank Manager Assaulted Over 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojna' Document Dispute; Three Arrested

A bank manager in the Hadapsar area of Pune was allegedly assaulted over a dispute on the verification of documents of ‘Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojna’. The incident occurred at the Fursungi Branch of the Bank of Maharashtra. The Hadapsar police have arrested three people who caused havoc in the bank.

The accused have been identified as Ganesh Madhukar Hole, Nikhil Sanjay Mulik, and Akshay Anil Raskar (all three residents of Kalepadal, Hadapsar). The bank manager has filed a complaint at the Hadapsar police station.

According to the police, the accused Ganesh, Nikhil and Akshay are working in a private food delivery company. Ganesh's wife had applied for ‘Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojna’. She has an account in the Fursungi branch of the Bank of Maharashtra while the process of verifying the accounts of women beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana is underway. Ganesh visited the Fursungi Bank of Maharashtra branch on October 5 at around 10:30 am with the documents. There was a huge crowd in the bank at that time all gathered to verify the documents.

Meanwhile, Ganesh insisted that the documents related to his wife’s account verification should be collected immediately. As the bank was crowded, the bank manager asked him to wait in the queue. Enraged by this Gangesh started arguing with the bank manager. Later Ganesh walked out of the bank and called his accomplices Nikhil and Aksahy. The trio created chaos in the bank and allegedly abused and assaulted the bank manager. The Hadapsar police immediately rushed to the spot after receiving a call from the bank. The police have arrested all three accused while Assistant Police Inspector Nanasaheb Jadhav is further investigating the case.