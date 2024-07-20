Pune-Based Influencer Jeryln Dsilva Attacked by Elderly Man on Baner-Pashan Link Road, Shares Video on Instagram

Pune-based content creator and influencer Jeryln Dsilva was violently attacked by an elderly man on the Baner-Pashan Link Road on Saturday, according to police. The incident occurred after a motorist tried to overtake Dsilva’s scooter. To let the vehicle pass, Dsilva moved to the side of the road. However, the driver stopped, confronted her, and struck her in the face, causing severe bleeding.

Dsilva shared a video of the attack on her Instagram account, showing her injuries. In the video, she alleged that the motorist had been speeding recklessly and endangering other road users. At the time of the incident, Dsilva was riding with two young children. She also claimed that the attacker pulled her hair during the confrontation. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to IANS reports the motorist has been detained pending a formal complaint.