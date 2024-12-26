Pune: Bhimashankar Temple Sees Record Devotee Rush Amid Traffic Woes and Cold Weather

Approximately two lakh devotees flocked to Shrikshetra Bhimashankar to take darshan of the holy Shivlinga, despite the bitter cold and cloudy weather. However, the administration's arbitrary management created numerous difficulties for the devotees.

The crowds began gathering on Wednesday night (December 25) for darshan, and by Tuesday morning, the queue had reached the main entrance. Devotees from Pune, Mumbai, Ahilyanagar, Nashik, and even other states had arrived in large numbers. Traffic was being directed through the Manchar-Bhimashankar and Mandoshi routes, and as tourists were drawn to the scenic views of Dimbhe Dam from Pokhari Ghat, many stopped to take in the sight.

Shrikshetra Bhimashankar, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and the only one in Pune district, has been a sanctuary since 1985, covering an area of 130 square kilometers. The beauty of the area, with dense forests on both sides of the road, is captivating, and the sounds of wildlife only add to the experience. Devotees are eager to reach the magnificent Hemadpanti Shiva Temple and witness the Shivlinga.

Due to a lack of parking space and to avoid further traffic congestion, the police had been stopping vehicles 3 to 4 kilometers away from the temple. However, this resulted in heavy traffic jams, particularly at the Mhatarabachiwadi forest department check post, where vehicles were halted for tax collection. The queue of vehicles extended up to one to one-and-a-half kilometers. Locals and devotees have urged that the checkpoint be closed on crowded days or that more staff be deployed to manage the situation.

In response, Deputy Executive Trustee Madhukar Shastri Gawande, Trustee Dattabhau Kaudre, and others were working to ensure a smooth darshan experience for the devotees. Meanwhile, Assistant Police Faujdar Shivaji Kengle, Police Constables Tejas Ishte, Ramesh Kathe, Ganesh Gawari, and others, under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Bhalekar of Ghodegaon Police Station, were organizing the parking and traffic management efforts to prevent jams along the main road.