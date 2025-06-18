Pune: BJP Leader Omkar Kadam Booked for Allegedly Stalking and Harassing PMC Medical Officer

The Shivajinagar police in Pune have registered a case against BJP office-bearer Omkar Kadam and seven others for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman medical officer from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Kadam serves as the president of the BJP’s Kamgar Aghadi (Labour Wing) in Pune. The First Information Report (FIR) was filed by the medical officer on Tuesday. Based on her complaint, the police have booked Kadam, his associate Akshay Kamble, and six others under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including:

Section 78: Stalking

Section 79: Insulting the modesty of a woman

Section 126(2): Wrongful restraint

Section 189(2): Unlawful assembly

Section 351(2): Criminal intimidation

According to the FIR, from January to June 2025, the accused repeatedly followed the complainant and made objectionable and insulting remarks about her in the presence of other staff and department officials. The officer had earlier approached the State Women’s Commission, citing continued harassment by Kadam in the workplace. She also expressed dissatisfaction with the response from PMC’s Health Department and the internal inquiry committee.

In light of the complaint, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has issued an order barring Omkar Kadam and Akshay Kamble from entering any civic office premises until further notice. The commissioner emphasized the PMC's responsibility to protect its staff and directed security personnel to report any violation of the ban to the police. “If the banned individuals attempt to enter any civic offices, security must stop them immediately and lodge a complaint with the local police for legal action,” the order stated. Meanwhile, Pune BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate has demanded a formal explanation from Kadam regarding the complaint. Kadam, however, claims the complaint is baseless and alleges that it was filed in retaliation against him after he raised corruption allegations against the complainant.

