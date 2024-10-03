Pune Builder Assaults Residents with Baseball Bat, Attempts to Run Them Over with JCB (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident in Baner, Pune, a builder was caught on camera assaulting residents of a local society with a baseball bat and a stick. The disturbing event escalated when the builder attempted to run some of the residents over using a JCB machine. The exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, but the video footage reveals the builder carrying a baseball bat and sticks in the trunk of his vehicle.

The situation took a violent turn when the builder attacked the residents, adding to the chaos by later trying to run them over with the heavy construction equipment. Authorities are investigating the matter to determine the underlying reasons for the conflict and take appropriate action against the builder. Police have assured strict measures will be taken against those found guilty of endangering public safety