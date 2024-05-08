Pune: Constable Attacked by Inmates at Yerawada Jail, Fractured Wrist Reported

Pune: A constable was allegedly attacked by inmates of Yerawada jail. The constable fractured his wrist after being beaten up with a stick by the inmates. The injured constable has been identified as Nanasaheb Marne. A case has been registered against three inmates.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Hints At Merging His Party With Congress After Elections: 'No Difference in Our Ideologies'



Marne has complained to the Yerawada police station. Marne was patrolling the prison on Sunday. The C.J. Section of the prison is undergoing work for a new entrance. A stone wall has been built there. Movement through the area has been prohibited as work on the wall is underway. The three inmates were passing by the area when Marne prohibited their entry.



While Marne was explaining to the inmates about the stone wall's danger, they snatched the stick from Marne's hand. Marne was kicked and beaten. He suffered a fractured wrist after being hit by a stick on his wrist. Assistant police inspector Vinayak Ahire is investigating.