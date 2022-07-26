Pune: Contractor responsible for potholes in Pune; 11 notice sent to contractors

Despite spending crores of rupees, the roads of Pune city got waterlogged in the first rain. So many people questioned the functioning of the municipality. Many parties also protested against potholes. After public criticism, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started action. In the last three years, 11 contractors who have worked on 120 roads in the city have been issued pothole repair notices. Only four of them have shown their readiness to repair the roads and the remaining seven have not responded so far. If the contractors refuse to repair the roads, they will be fined along with the cost of repair, said Additional Commissioner Dr. Kunal Khemnar.



“The Water Supply and Sewerage Department has also been held responsible for the potholes, after they laid the channels, the concerned contractors did not repair the quality roads. Punitive action has also been taken against those contractors," explained Dr. Khemnar.

After the poor condition of the roads, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has submitted a report to Engineer India Limited, an organization appointed to audit the development works, after inspecting the pre-monsoon and newly completed road works in the last three years. Due to this, contractors and ward officials have also come into trouble

Apart from making the PMC's road department responsible for the poor condition of the roads, the zonal offices have also been asked to report the damaged roads in their ward limits. The deadline given to them for that has expired and according to their report these works will also be inspected. Commissioner Vikram Kumar said that if these works are found to be of inferior quality, action will be taken against the concerned contractors and officials.

This year there was heavy rain in Pune due to which there were potholes in many areas. Rain water had accumulated. Due to this the citizens had to suffer. This also led to many accidents. Citizens had continuously complained. After continuous complaints from citizens, the municipality has started taking action.