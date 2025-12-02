Pune Crime: 14-Year-Old Boy Attacked With Sharp Weapon at PMPML Bus Stop in Maharshinagar

A 14-year-old schoolboy was injured after a man attacked him with a sharp weapon at a PMPML bus stop in the Maharshinagar area on Monday. The boy suffered an injury to his hand. Police have begun a search for the suspects who fled after the assault.

The injured boy filed a complaint at the Swargate police station. Police said the boy lives in the Bhedenagar area of Kondhwa. He was on his way home around 4.45 pm on December 1 and was waiting at the PMPL bus stop near Pujari Udyan in Maharshinagar.

A man approached him and stared at him in anger. The man then pulled out a weapon and struck the boy on his hand. The boy began to shout for help. The attacker and two others who were with him ran from the spot.

Senior police inspector Yashwant Nikam and crime branch inspector Vikas Bharamal visited the site soon after they were alerted. Police are looking for the suspects. Assistant police inspector B. P. Shirsat is leading the investigation.