Pune Crime: 5 Assailants Kill Youth With Koyta in Broad Daylight Near Sinhgad College, Smash Head With Stone

Pune Murder News: A brutal murder took place on Monday afternoon in the parking area of a residential society at Vadgaon Budruk near Sinhgad Road. Around 2.30 pm, a group of five assailants assaulted a 22-year-old man with koyta and killed him by hitting his head with a stone.

The victim has been identified as Taukir Shaikh (22), a resident of Dhankawadi. He had a criminal history and was involved in several serious cases.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at the parking area of Krishnakunj building in Minakshipuram, on the road leading to Sinhgad College. Shaikh was sitting there when five assailants arrived and started striking him with koyta. After he fell to the ground, the attackers crushed his head with a stone and fled the scene.

Police from Sinhgad Road station arrived quickly after receiving information about the incident. They took the body into custody and started further proceedings.

The exact motive behind the murder is not yet clear. Initial information indicates that two of the five attackers may be minors. Police are investigating whether the killing was linked to personal rivalry, gang conflict, or another reason. Teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend the suspects.