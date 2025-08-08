Pune Crime: Jewellery Shop Robbed in Broad Daylight in Chandan Nagar, Police Probe on

A theft case is reported in Pune's Chandan Nagar area which has created a major concern over the safety of law and order. Theft incident took place on Friday afternoon in the Sainath Nagar area were three unidentified men arrived on two-wheeler and targeted Aashapura Jewellers. Thief barged into the store threatened owner and managed to flee with the pair of gold earrings which weighing approximately three grams.

The shopkeeper's resistance stopped a bigger robbery from happening. However, the event has had a large psychological impact on local business owners and people living in the area. According to Pune Times Mirror Senior Police Inspector Seema Dhakane of Chandan Nagar Police Station confirmed that the process of registering an FIR is underway. Police are currently examine the Cctv footage and other possible clues to trace out the criminals.

In separate incident July 1 2025 Tuesday afternoon four unidentified robbers attacked a jewellery shop named 'Gajanan Jewellers' at Vadgaon Budruk in the Sinhagad Road area in broad daylight and looted property worth lakhs. The shop owner and an employee were seriously injured in the attack and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. As per the reports incident, which took place around 11 am, has spread an atmosphere of fear in the entire area. The robbers entered the shop directly and, without saying anything, stabbed the shopkeeper repeatedly, injuring the people in the shop. After that, they took gold and silver jewellery and cash worth lakhs from the shop and fled.