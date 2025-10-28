Pune Crime: Wakad Police Nab Suspect from Delhi for Sexually Assaulting Woman on False Promise of Marriage

Pune: Police has arrested a suspect for allegedly cheating and forcibly assaulting a divorced woman in pretext of marriage. Police took action after taking the suspect into custody from Delhi. Arrested person has been identified as Alok Ajaykumar Purohit, resident of Shastri Nagar, Jaipur. The investigation has also revealed that the suspect cheated many women on various matrimonial websites using false identities.

According to the information given by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad, the victim woman had filed a complaint at Wakad police station on September 27, 2025. Alok Purohit introduced himself as single on marriage websites Jeevan Saathi.com, Shaadi.com and ITM Shaadi.com and got acquainted with the complainant woman. After that, he gained her trust by promising marriage and came to Pune and had physical relations against her will. Alok Purohit blackmailed the complainant after taking obscene photos and videos of her. He threatened to post the images on social media if she reported him, leading to a case being filed at Wakad police station. Police detained Purohit in Delhi and arrested him on October 7, 2025. The investigation revealed that Purohit, who is married, used false information on matrimonial platforms to cheat women. He is suspected of defrauding other women in a similar manner.

Senior Inspector Vanita Dhumal of Sant Tukaram Nagar police station is investigating the case under the guidance of Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner Shashikant Mahavarkar, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2 Vishal Gaikwad.

Divorced first wife, cheated second wife too

The suspect Purohit works in providing manpower to various companies and establishments. It has also been revealed that he has an office in Mumbai. He divorced his first wife. After that, he got married again. However, even after that, he cheated many women by registering his name on various websites. The police said that his second wife was not aware of this.

Cheating of highly educated women

The first and second wives of the suspect also work in high positions in a private company. It has also come to light that he contacts highly educated women through various websites and lures them with marriage and cheats them. This includes women from Maharashtra and other states. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested the suspect and have appealed to the women who have been cheated to come forward.