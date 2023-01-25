Pune: Cyber thief cheats woman online for Rs 60,000 on pretext of pending electricity bill

A cybercriminal defrauded the woman online for Rs 60,000 by sending fake pending electricity bill messages. The incident occurred on January 19 in Pune's Market Yard area.

In this regard, a 52-year-old woman has filed a complaint with the Marketyard police station. The complainant woman resides in the Market Yard area with her family.

On January 19, the cyber thief sent a message to the woman's husband, threatening to cut the electricity if the bill was not paid. He then asked her to pay Rs 100 on the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) app to keep the electricity supply.