Pune: Even schools are not safe for girls, a 40-year-old man rapes minor girl on school premises

A 40-year-old man in Pune raped an 11-year-old girl inside the washroom of her school, the accused has been arrested by the police within 10 hours. The man is identified as Mangesh Padamulu, after the incident, the girl told her parents that an unknown man raped her in school on Thursday afternoon.

After informing the police, the investigating team started the search operation immediacy, to nab the accused. CP Amitabh Gupta and DCP Sushma Nanavare formed five teams for the searching operation. With the help of CCTV footage, the sketch of the accused has been released and police succeeded in arresting the accused.

According to the reports, the accused pulled the girl into her school and told her that he is a close friend of her father then he dragged her to a washroom and raped her. When the girl tried to shout the accused tried to threatened her after that the girl told nobody but directly to her parents.

The girl is in stable condition now, she was also admitted to the hospital. The police later found the accused walking around suspiciously then he got arrested in the liquor shop in the Shivajinagar area. He also confessed his crime during interrogation.