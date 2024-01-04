Pune father charged with murder after stabbing 15-year-old daughter

A Pune man faces murder charges after allegedly stabbing his 15-year-old daughter, Akshada Fakira Dupargude, to death with a sickle on Wednesday morning, police said. Akshada, a 10th-grade student, lived with her family in Wagholi.

Authorities haven't confirmed the motive behind the attack, but police said the father, Fakira Gunda Dupargude, 45, had a history of alcohol abuse and a prior case of rape.

Dupargude was reportedly alone with Akshada in their Wagholi home when the attack occurred. Akshada's mother, who works as a house helper, was at work at the time.

Neighbours heard screams and rushed to find Akshada lying in a pool of blood. They called police and took Akshada to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police launched a search for Dupargude, who initially fled the scene. He was later apprehended in Hadapsar based on witness descriptions.Senior Police Inspector Vishwanath Kaingade said Dupargude has admitted to stabbing his daughter. The investigation remains ongoing.