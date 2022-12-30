Pune forest dept restricts gatherings and parties on forts for New Year celebrations

According to a statement from the Pune Forest Department, admission to the forts will be prohibited after 6 p.m. on December 31st. On December 31st, the agency resolved to penalise people who engage in illegal activities. Last year, revellers flooded the area around the forts, setting up bonfires and blasting loud music. As a result, officers are taking extra care this time. Officers will be making rounds on December 31st, according to Rahul Patil, Deputy Conservator of the Forest Department in Pune. Guests are typically not permitted after 6 p.m. Extra vigilance will be observed on the 31st.