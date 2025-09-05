Pune Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 554 Mobile Toilets, 328 Nirmalya Kalash, 38 Artificial Ponds Ready

Punekars are all set to bid farewell to beloved Bappa with enthusiasm and emotion, municipal administration has deployed employees in three shifts at the immersion ghats in the city. Arrangements have been made at various places in the city for immersion. Arrangements have been made at the immersion site with Nirmalya Kalash, containers, pavilions, etc.

The immersion procession will begin in Pune at 9:15 am by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, who will offer floral tributes to the statues of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Loknete Yashwantrao Chavan at Mahatma Phule Mandai. Chairs, tables, pavilions, Hirkani rooms, electricity, cameras, sanitation, etc. have been arranged at all immersion sites for citizens to sit. The immersion tanks have been repaired and filled with clean water. Apart from this, mobile toilets have been arranged on the immersion route in the city.

These are the immersion ghats

Sangam Ghat, Nene / Apte Ghat, Vriddheshwar Ghat / Siddheshwar Ghat, Omkareshwar, Ashtabhuja Temple (Narayan Peth), Pulachi Wadi, Behind Nataraj Cinema, Bapu Ghat (Narayan Peth), Khandoji Bab Chowk, Vitthal Temple (Alka Chowk), Behind Garware College, Thosar Paga Ghat, Dattawadi Ghat, Rajaram Pool Ghat, Siddheshwar Temple, Aundhgaon Ghat, Chima Udyan Yerwada, Bundgarden Ghat, Warje Karvenagar, Gali No. 1 Riverside, Panchaleshwar.

Fire Department Prepared

The fire department has also made all-out preparations to prevent possible accidents on the river ghats during Ganesh immersion. For the safety of devotees, lifeguards have been deployed by the Pune Municipal Corporation Fire Department on a total of 18 ghats along the Mutha river, like every year. These employees will have equipment like life jackets and life buoys. Apart from this, a horizontal rope has also been tied in the riverbed at various places. Due to this, a person drowning in the river will be able to get help.

Arrangement for collection of Nirmalya at 328 places

The Municipal Corporation has made special arrangements for collection of Nirmalya at 328 places in the city. 648 iron tanks have been arranged at 281 places in the city.

Disaster Management Cell of the Municipality

The Municipal Corporation has also set up a Disaster Management Cell for immersion. The telephone numbers of this department are 020-25501269, 25506800, and the Municipal Corporation has also appealed to the citizens to contact them.

15 regional offices of the municipality have prepared teams, mobile toilets, notice boards, etc. to immediately repair leaks in their areas for public sanitation, sanitation on procession routes, medication, group sweeping, containers, Nirmalya Kalash, pesticide spraying, electrical systems, lighting systems, loudspeaker systems, water pipes, and sewage pipes.

15 regional offices

38 artificial ponds

241 idol donation centers

648 iron tanks at 281 locations

241 idol collection centers

328 Nirmalya Kalash

554 mobile toilets