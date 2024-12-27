Pune Horror: School Van Driver Arrested for Molesting 15-Year-Old Student in Kondhwa

In a shocking incident, Pune police have arrested a school van driver for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl in Kondhwa. The accused, Qayyum Ahmed Pathan (33), a resident of Vidyanagar, Kondhwa Khurd, was responsible for transporting students to and from a reputed school in the area.

According to the police, the incident occurred on December 11 on Katraj-Kondhwa Road. Pathan, who transported students for a reputed Kondhwa school, stopped the van to drop off a student. At this moment, he allegedly molested the victim standing near the van’s door. Shaken and scared, the girl sat quietly in the back seat and did not inform her parents initially.

A few days later, Pathan reportedly attempted a similar act, prompting the victim to narrate the ordeal to her parents. The family then approached the Kondhwa Police, who registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The school driver was arrested by the Kondhwa Police. Further investigation is underway.

