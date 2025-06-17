Pune Horror: Two Teenagers Brutally Injured in Koyta Attack by Local Goons

In a horrific incident that unfolded on Monday night around 10:40 PM, two minor boys were brutally injured after being attacked with a 'koyta' by a group of individuals on Satara Road, Pune. The assault, stemming from an old dispute, took place near Chavan Nagar, in front of an Asian Paints shop in Padmavati. The injured minors have been identified as Vaibhav Sachin Naik Naware (17) and Kartik Dhanaje Gaikwad (16), both residents of Shankar Maharaj Vasahat at Shankar Maharaj Math, Satara.

According to police reports, the altercation originated from a pre-existing dispute between the parties. Vaibhav and Kartik, who are friends and work at a stationery shop in Appa Balwant Chowk, were on their way home after finishing their day's work when they were intercepted by the assailants. The group initiated an argument that quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

Rahul Gaud, Senior Police Inspector of Sahakar Nagar Police Station, informed The Free Press Journal, "The victims and accused are known to each other. In the physical altercation, the duo was attacked by goons with koyta, leading to serious injuries. Vaibhav is in critical condition due to multiple injuries on his head and chest. However, Kartik is out of danger."

Police have registered a complaint under relevant sections of attempt to murder. "The goons are on the run, but they will be arrested soon. The victims are under medical treatment, as the exact cause of the argument is still not confirmed," Gaud added. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the precise nature of the old dispute that led to this brutal attack.