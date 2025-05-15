Pune Horror: Youth Brutally Attacked with Koyta on Busy Road In Dattawadi Area; Shocking Video Emerges

A shocking incident of violence shook the Dattawadi area of Pune on Wednesday afternoon when a young man was brutally attacked in broad daylight by members of the notorious Koyta Gang. The assailants, armed with sickle-like weapons known as koytas, chased and repeatedly assaulted the victim, leaving him seriously injured. The attack, which was captured on CCTV, has since gone viral on social media, intensifying public concern over the city’s law and order situation. According to local sources, the victim was swiftly rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The footage of the incident shows the attackers striking the young man multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The Pune Police have launched a full-scale investigation. Dattawadi police have formed special teams to identify and apprehend the culprits. Authorities are currently analyzing the CCTV footage and viral video to trace the attackers. Senior officials have assured the public that strict action will be taken. This incident has once again brought the Koyta Gang menace into the spotlight. These gangs, which have instilled fear among Pune residents, are known for roaming the streets at night, vandalizing property, and robbing individuals of their valuables, including jewelry.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had directed the police to invoke provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against individuals involved in such violent crimes. His directive came in response to increasing incidents involving koyta-wielding miscreants terrorizing neighborhoods in Pune and its surrounding areas. The latest attack has reignited concerns about the growing audacity of these criminals.