Pune likely to experience very cold climate in the next few days

For the next few days, Pune may expect frigid to very cold weather as a new disturbance has hit the northern section of the country. This morning's low temperature in the city was 10.9°C, while other regions of the state recorded temperatures below the 10-degree threshold. It is anticipated that the cold wave will last for the upcoming weeks.

Cold to severe cold wave conditions has been recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. In Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh, isolated cold wave conditions prevailed. Temperatures during the day have dropped in various sections of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

However, temperatures dropping in Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch has been above average. Overnight temperatures of 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius were recorded in Central Maharashtra, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and isolated areas in Rajasthan, Kerala, and Mahe. the lowest minimum temperature of -0.5°C was reported in Churu (West Rajasthan).