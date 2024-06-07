Pune Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Mahayuti's Murlidhar Mohol Wins by 1.20 Lakh Votes, BJP MLAs Shirole and Kamble in Red Zone

Mahayuti (BJP) candidate Murlidhar Mohol secrured a comfortable victory winning by almost 123038 votes over Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress) candidate Ravindra Dhangekar in the Pune Loksabha Constituency. However, the constituency bifurcation of the votes has raised serious concerns for the BJP in Shivajinagar and Cantonment assembly constituencies in Pune.

The Shivajinagar assembly constituency is represented by BJP MLA Sidharth Shirole while the Cantonment assembly constituency is represented by MLA Sunil Kamble of the BJP.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Murlidhar Mohol secured 68152 votes while Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar secured 64815 votes from the Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency in the Loksabha elections. Mohol got a thin lead of only 3,337 votes from the Shivajinagar assembly constituency.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, BJP candidate Siddharth Shirole secured 43.80% of the total votes, which is 58,727, against Congress Candidate Datta Bahirat, who secured 53,603 votes. It was a close shave for Shirole as he won by a lead of only 5,124 votes compared to the 2014 assembly elections, where BJP candidate Vijay Kale secured 56,460 votes and bagged a comfortable lead of 22,047 votes against Congress Candidate Vinayak Nimhan.

The current voting trend of the Shivajinagar assembly constituency has raised concerns for Siddharth Shirole and it seems that the Shivajinagar seat is in the red zone for the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Cantonment assembly constituency backed Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar by generously voting for him. Cantonment is the only assembly constituency where Dhangekar has surpassed Mohol in the Loksabha Elections.

Dhangekar secured a total of 76543 votes while Mohol secured 63246 votes Vasat More of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) scored 6328. Dhangekar is leading the Cantonment assembly constituency by almost 13297 votes, which has tension for the siting MLA Sunil Kamble of the BJP.

Kamble won the Cantonment assembly seat in 2019 by securing 52,160 votes against Congress candidate Ramesh Bagwe who secured 47,148 votes. It was a win in a photo finish for Kamble by only 5012 votes. In 2014 Sunil Kamble’s brother Dilip Kamble also won by only 5012 votes against Bagwe. The cantonment assembly seat is reserved for the Schedule Tribe (SC) candidates in Pune, and there are high possibility that the BJP might lose this seat if the opposition fields a strong candidate.

The BJP has seen a drop of 08.19% in the total vote share however the Congress has seen a rise of 12.03% vote share compared to the 2019 Loksabha elections.

The general elections in Maharashtra, including Pune, are likely to be conducted in October, and witnessing the current voting trends in these two assembly constituencies, it is evident that it won't be easy for the BJP to secure a comfortable win in all the six constituencies in Pune city.

Assembly Constituency Wise Vote Share as Per Final Result Sheet of the Election Commission of India