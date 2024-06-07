NDA Government Formation: BJP Workers Celebrate Outside Parliament After PM Modi Elected NDA Leader

BJP workers and supporters celebrate and burst crackers outside the Parliament after PM Modi was chosen as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Committee today. The National Democratic Alliance which emerged as the winner in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections is set to stake claim to form a government at the Centre on Friday with the swearing-in scheduled to be held at 6 PM on Sunday.

Allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party met in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building today and elected Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary party. The BJP won 240 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, 32 seats short of a majority and 62 lower than its tally of 303 in the 2019 polls. The tally makes the BJP dependent on its allies to form a government at the Centre.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP workers and supporters celebrate and burst crackers outside the Parliament after PM Modi was chosen as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Committee today.

Narendra Modi congratulated the MPs from Opposition parties for getting elected and hoped that they would rise above party interests to constructively participate towards the betterment of the country. Narendra Modi hailed the transparency and fairness of the election process in India and said that the Opposition was part of a conspiracy to discredit the election process. “EVM zinda hai? Laga to that ki June 4 ko arthi nikal jaegi,” the PM said, mocking the concerns raised by INIDA bloc leaders over EVMs ahead of the results.Narendra Modi thanked NDA partners for the support he has received ahead of the formation of their government. He said he is fortunate to receive their support for a third consecutive time.



