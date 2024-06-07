NDA Parliamentary Meet PM Modi Speech Highlights: NDA Most Successful Alliance In India's History

Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led NDA today unanimously passed a resolution to make Narendra Modi the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party. Narendra Modi's name as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party was first proposed by senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh and was seconded by other NDA leaders, thus paving the way for him to take oath as Prime Minister for a third term. In his speech Modi called the NDA the most successful alliance in India's history. “This is most successful alliance in India’s history; our aim will be to reach unanimity in all our decisions”, said Narendra Modi at the NDA meeting.

“It is a matter of happiness that I have got the opportunity to welcome such a big group here. Those who have emerged victorious, they all deserve praise. But, those lakhs of workers worked hard day and night, and workers of each and every party… the efforts made by them… I bow to them,” said PM Modi while addressing the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the meeting said, “This proposal is not only the desire of the people sitting here. This is the proposal of 140 crore people in the country…This is the voice of the country that PM Modi leads the country for the next 5 years…”Narendra Modi is speaking at the NDA Parliamentary Party meet, after NDA MPs supported the proposal of naming him as the NDA leader.

I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the leaders of the constituent parties present in this assembly hall, all the newly elected MPs and our Rajya Sabha MPs. It is a matter of happiness for me that I have had the opportunity to welcome such a large group here today. All those leaders who have come victorious deserve congratulations.

The lakhs of workers who have worked day and night, today from this central hall, I bow down and salute them.

NDA coming to power for the third consecutive time is a matter of pride and signifies your trust in me and our leaders.

NDA is the most successful alliance and I take pride to say that the alliance is now entering a new term.

I am very fortunate that all of you have unanimously chosen me as the leader of NDA. You all have given me a new responsibility, and I am very grateful to you.

When I was speaking in this House in 2019, you all chose me as the leader, then I emphasised one thing which is trust. Today, when you are giving me this role, it means that the bridge of trust between us is strong. This relationship is on a strong foundation of trust and this is the biggest asset.

Very few people discuss this, perhaps it doesn't suit them, but look at the strength of the great democracy of India - today, people have allowed NDA to form a government and serve in 22 states.

We are committed to the principle of 'sarva dharma sambhava' (all religions are equal).

There are 10 states in our country where the number of our tribal brothers is decisively high, NDA is serving in 7 out of these 10 states. Whether it is Goa or the Northeast, where the number of Christians is decisively high, NDA has got the opportunity to serve in those states as well.

Mutual trust is at the core of this alliance.

NDA government in the next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, and minimum interference in the lives of common citizens.

NDA is not a grouping of parties that have come together for power, it's an organic alliance committed to principle of 'nation first'.

Sarkar chalaane ke liye bahumat aavashyak hai. Loktantra ka wahi ek siddhant hai. Lekin desh chalane ke liye sarvmat bahut zaroori hota hai. (Majority is important to run a government, which is also the principle for democracy, but unanimity is of utmost importance to govern a country.)

I assure the people of the country that the majority they gave us to run the government, it will be our effort that we will strive towards consensus and leave no stone unturned towards taking the country forward.

The NDA has completed around three decades, it is no ordinary thing. I can say that this is the most successful alliance.

It has been three decades since NDA was formed. The journey of three decades sends a message of great strength. Today, I say it with pride that there was a time when I was a member of the alliance as a worker and today, I am here working with you all.

Power of India's democracy that those questioning EVMs and the Election Commission were silenced after results. I strongly feel people of INDI Alliance belong to the previous century when they question tech advancements like EVMs and Aadhaar.

For me, all the leaders of all the parties are equal in the Parliament. When we talk about 'Sabka Prayaas', for us everyone becomes equal whether they are from our party or not. This is the reason the NDA has been strong and moved ahead in the last 30 years.

When the election results were being announced on June 4, I was busy with work. When people started calling me, I asked them 'EVM zinda hai ki mar gaya?'. These people (Opposition) had decided to ensure that people stop believing in democracy and the democratic process of India. They continuously abused the EVMs. I thought they would take out the funeral procession of the EVMs. However, by the evening on June 4, they witnessed the strength of India's democracy/. I hope I won't get to hear about EVMs for the next five years. But when we go into 2029, perhaps they will again harp about EVMs. The country will never forgive them.

The Congress couldn't touch 100-mark even after 10 years; their total seats in the last three general elections were fewer than our tally in this election alone. I see the 2024 Lok Sabha results as a grand victory for the NDA, but the opposition tried to reject our victory.

I hope Opposition MPs will also contribute to nation-building when they come to Parliament.

Whenever I think of Lord Jagannatha, I feel he is the God of the poor; for the next 25 years, Odisha will be among the country's key growth engines.

The way NDA's vote share has increased in Tamil Nadu clearly shows what is there in the offing.

Mocking the defeated are not our values. Even a child would know that the NDA government has now been in power for the past 10 years. Our alliance would continue to be in power even after these years.