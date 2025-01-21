Pune Man Sentenced to Seven Years for Murder of 68-Year-Old Over Rs 100 Debt

Pune, Maharashtra (January 21, 2025): A Pune Sessions Court has sentenced Bhimrao Yashwant Khande (55) to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 for the murder of 68-year-old Chandrakant Shankar Chavan.

Khande was convicted for killing Chavan after an argument over a borrowed ₹100. The incident occurred on 17th April 2015, near a godown on Saswad Road in Wadki village. Chavan had demanded the return of the money Khande owed him.

Following a heated exchange, Khande allegedly threw a stone at Chavan's head, causing fatal injuries. A complaint was filed by Chavan's relative Ramesh Chandrakant Chavan at the Loni Kalbhor police station.

The investigation was led by Assistant Police Inspector Dilip Pawar, with support from Constables Lalita Kanawade, Vaijnath Shelar, and Prashant Kalaskar. After reviewing testimony and evidence, the court convicted Khande and sentenced him to seven years in prison along with the fine.