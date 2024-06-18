Pune Metro Online Ticketing Service Restored After Passengers Face Technical Glitch

The commuters of Pune Metro faced severe disruption as the metro’s online ticketing system suffered a major outage today morning. Many passengers were left frustrated due to the inability to receive tickets even after the charge was deducted from their accounts. The issue affected the metro’s official app, WhatsApp booking service, and ticket booths at stations causing chaos among the commuters.

However, as per latest update the issue has been resolved after the services were stopped from 10.20 am to 1.30 pm. The online ticketing system of the Pune Metro faced sudden technical snags in the server earlier this year too. However, the ticketing system was shifted to another server immediately. While the offline ticket purchase counters function without any challenges, the passengers still seem to rely on online options to retrieve tickets due to the impact of the pandemic which causes servers to shut down occasionally.

