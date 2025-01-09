Pune Metro to Extend Operating Hours Until 11 PM by End of January 2025, Full Details Inside

To address the growing demand for late-night commuting options in Pune, the Pune Metro will extend its operating hours until 11 PM by the end of January 2025. This move aims to provide greater convenience and flexibility for late-night travelers, particularly those arriving from key transportation hubs such as the Pune Railway Station and Pune International Airport. It will also serve commuters working late in business districts and industrial zones across the city.

The extended hours are expected to enhance connectivity for a wide range of passengers, making the metro a more reliable and accessible transportation option, even during late evening hours. With the extension of services, Pune will offer better transport options for those working night shifts, attending late-night events, or returning after travel—especially during peak holiday seasons or festivals, when the demand for transportation increases.

Extended Timings: The last trains on both the Vanaz-Ramwadi and Pimpri-Swargate corridors will now operate until 11 PM, an hour later than the current 10 PM cutoff. Increased Train Frequency: After 10 PM, six additional trips will be added on both routes, with trains running at intervals of 10 minutes. Rising Ridership: On January 1, 2025, Pune Metro recorded over 200,000 passengers, demonstrating its growing popularity among city commuters and underscoring the need for extended services.

Current Routes and Travel Times:

Vanaz-Ramwadi: 37 minutes Pimpri-Swargate: 34 minutes

Maha Metro is actively addressing the technical requirements for the extended hours. In response to consistent requests from passengers for longer operating times and more frequent services, the metro has introduced an online portal with QR codes at stations for collecting commuter feedback.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Central Railway Proposes Sleeper Vande Bharat Express on Nagpur-Mumbai and Nagpur-Pune Routes

Key Considerations for Implementation: